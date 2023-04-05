Rekha, Varun mark their presence Asia Pacific premiere of 'Citadel'

MUMBAI: Evergreen actress Rekha marked her presence at the Asia Pacific premiere of Priyanka Chopra's international web series 'Citadel' in Mumbai.

Like always she pulled of saree with grace and her awestruck ada.

Varun Dhawan, who will headline the Indian version of Priyanka's 'Citadel', came for the screening with the creators Raj and DK.

Raj and DK are directing the Hindi version of Citadel, which is originally helmed by The Russo Brothers. Celebrities like Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur also posed on the red carpet.

Priyanka and Richard-starrer 'Citadel' will be out on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.