Chaitra Navratri 2023: Decoration ideas to enhance your house's positivity

Chaitra Navratri, one of the biggest Indian festivals, is being observed with great fervour across the nation. And any celebration is incomplete without decoration to bring more positivity.
People decorate their homes and temples to welcome the goddess and seek her blessings. So, look at the ideas below.
The fashion for flowers never fades. One of the best ways to observe Navratri is by using flowers to decorate homes. They enhance the quality of the air in the house and give out a natural botanical scent. Marigolds, mogra, roses, and lilies are among the most popular flowers used to give your home a festive makeover.
Even the clothing for the gods can be made at home using various fabrics for stylish new decor. Making poshaks (outfits) for the gods in the nine colours of orange, white, red, royal blue, yellow, green, grey, purple, and peacock green will make the festive days even more memorable because each day of the festival is associated with an auspicious colour that is dedicated to all of Goddess Durga's avatars.
The most exquisite display of light and faith is believed to be a diya. Your home's mandir decor can be brightened and enhanced with simple terracotta diyas. These can be decorated inside the temple and outside it, as well as on the walls, floors, verandas, and balconies. Diyas can also be given a personalised touch by being painted by you. Also, to energise the atmosphere, you can use fragrant candles and diyas.
Lighting plays an essential role in temple decoration during Navratri. The puja room, which is the most sacred location in Hindu houses, can be beautifully decorated. You can also step up your puja space by using lights. Choose a classy lampshade or soft string lights to illuminate your mandir. This welcomes everyone and sets the tone for prayer.
For Navratri decorations, a variety of forms, sizes, and designs of sustainable clay pots are perfect. Without a traditional pot in your puja room, no puja is complete. This pot can be adorned with vibrant laces, beads, and tiny mirrors. Clay vases can be created at home as well.
