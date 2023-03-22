Colour Game: Try these nine colour outfits for Chaitra Navratri

MUMBAI: Chaitra Navratri commences on March 22 this year. This nine-day festival celebrates nine avatars of Goddess Durga.
According to rituals, women prefer to wear nine different colours on these nine days while observing the festival.
These nine colours have deep significance attached to them. For this Chaitra Navratri, select your dress from the bucket of nine colours. Take inspiration from these Bollywood beauties...
Yellow
On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Shailputri, the first form of Maa Durga, is worshipped. Devi Shailputri is the daughter of Mountain King Himavat. It is believed that Maa Shailputri likes yellow colour. You can opt for a yellow saree or kameez like Sonam Kapoor.
Green
On the second day of Navratri, the second avatar of Goddess Durga, Maa Brahmacharini is worshiped. She likes green colour that is why this colour is preferred. Green has different shades. Choose your favourite one.
Brown
Goddess Chandraghanta is the third form of Goddess Durga and she is worshipped on the third day of Navratri. Wearing brown coloured clothes is preferred on this day. Juhi Chawla looks elegant in a brown salwar suit.
Orange
On the fourth day of Navratri, the Kushmanda form of Durga Maa is worshipped. It is said that devotees should worship the mother wearing orange clothes as this colour signifies brightness, knowledge and tranquillity. Deepika Padukone looks ethereal in an orange suit.
White
Goddess Skandmata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. White clothes are preferred while worshipping maa on this day. White is a colour of peace and sanctity. So, this colour can be preferred for any kind of religious celebration.
Red
Maa Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. Maa Katyayani is very fond of red colour. Red is traditionally associated with rituals and offerings. Women prefer to wear red on Puja days.
Blue
Maa Kalratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. On this day it is auspicious for the devotees to wear blue-coloured clothes to worship Maa Kalratri. Grab your blue saree or suits now.
Pink
Ashtami Puja has a lot of importance in Navratri. Mahagauri, the eighth form of Maa Durga, is worshipped on this day. Devotees should wear pink on this day. Pink is also a soothing colour that restores peace of mind.
Purple
On the ninth day of Navratri, the ninth form of goddess Durga, Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped. The worship of Siddhidatri, the daughter of all siddhis, has a special significance. Wearing purple coloured clothes on this day is considered auspicious.
