Fashion

Suhana Khan raises oomph factor in white dress, see pics

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. Every time she shares a photo, it catches netizens' attention in no time.

On Tuesday, Suhana dropped a few gorgeous photos of herself. In the images, she looks smoking hot in a white dress. She opted for minimal makeup for the glam and tied her hair in a messy bun.

"Hi," she captioned the post. Suhana has undoubtedly raised the glam quotient with her new pictures, garnering several comments from netizens. Karisma Kapoor dropped a white heart emoji in the comment section. Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday commented, " Hello." She also added a heart-eye emoji.

