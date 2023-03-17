DIOR Fall' 23 Fashion show to unveil in India

NEW DELHI: For Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri, each collection is an opportunity to make new connections between different domains of craftsmanship, ancestral traditions, and the most ground-breaking innovation.
For the Dior Fall 2023 show that will be presented on March 30, 2023, the Creative Director of Dior women's lines has chosen India - and more specifically the historic site of the Gateway of India in Mumbai - as the marvelous destination for her inventive journey.
A tribute to the visionary spirit of Christian Dior and his successors who had a profound admiration for this country. A new, unique celebration of Indian savoir-faire.
The show will take place with the support of Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra.
