Lakme Fashion Week: TWO POINT TWO, SIX5SIX bring relaxed streetwear

SIX5SIX showcased great travel options at fashion week What should one pack when going on a holiday? The answer has very often baffled the eager traveller.

To make the choice easy yet fashionable, the Six5Six label's "The Uniform" collection by Avni Aneja unveiled at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, had all the right offerings.

Ever since 2018 when the label Six5Six was launched, it has been in the forefront of fashion and since then favourite among celebs and stars. This season the brand's inspiration was from the many postcards as well as photographs taken during the travels by the designer.

The brand kept its fashion statement firmly in focus, for apparel that could be lived in or stepped out in style. Comfort was brought in with denim, while oversized resort shirts were the ideal option for sturdy clothing.

There was a wide assortment of multi-purpose jackets with immense mix and match possibilities, while the practical bombers added a touch of pizzazz.

The fabric choice was R|Elan engineered smart fabrics that comprised denim recycled polyester, recycled slub jersey that was embellished with bio-washing screen printing, embroidery, deconstruction, and sublimation printing.

The Six5Six collection by Avni Aneja called "The Uniform" was an ideal offering to show off at the airport, or on the flight and of course during the holidays, when fashion followers want to make a style statement.

Avni Aneja of Label Six5Six said, "I'm super happy to be back at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI after a long break. And what better than to be able to work in collaboration with R|Elan and their incredible sustainable fabrics! My collection is titled SIX5SIX "The Uniform" and it is testament to the fact that sustainable fabrics don't translate into boring clothes. This collection is the tale of all my travels, inspired by postcards, anecdotes, and images I have collected over the years of my travels around the world. It is extremely personal and dear to me."