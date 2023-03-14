Summer fashion: Up your style game with Bollywood-inspired outfits

MUMBAI: Summer is here and it's time to add fashionable clothes to your wardrobe. If you're looking for some fashion inspiration, why not take a cue from the Bollywood divas who are always at the forefront of fashion? From Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, several actresses have send out summer fashion goals time and again.
Janhvi Kapoor
This flower-printed dress of Janhvi Kapoor is perfect for summer. Janhvi wore this dress while she was in Berlin for the shoot of Bawaal. It's a high-slitted dress.
Rani Mukerji
Looking for a perfect summer dress? Check out this dress of Rani Mukerji. Rani wore this dress on Saturday during the shoot for Kareena Kapoor's chat show. It is a green printed breezy maxi dress.
Kriti Sanon
If you can wear crop tops, then this look of Kriti Sanon is best to experiment with this summer. In this image, Kriti is seen wearing a red crop t-shirt that she paired with ripped blue jeans and white sneakers.
Sara Ali Khan
Summer is synonymous with comfort. You need clothes that beat the heat. So why not try light ethnic suits? Actress Sara Ali Khan always prefers to wear cotton suits in summer. Check out this image. In the image, you can see a floral-printed cotton suit.
Anushka Sharma
As people prefer to wear light colours in summer, we have dug out this image of Anushka Sharma in which she is seen sporting a white t-shirt with jeans.
