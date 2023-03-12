Check out Sara Ali Khan's ravishing pictures in red lehenga

MUMBAI: Actor Sara Ali Khan never fails to turn heads with her fashion statement and specially in ethnic outfits. Recently, she flaunted her curves in red lehenga.

On Saturday, Sara took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures, making her fans and friends from the industry crazy over her look.

Sara turned showstopper for Punit Balana at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI).

In the picture, Sara could be seen in a beautiful red embroidered lehenga with a plunging V neckline blouse.