Top 2023 Spring fashion trends

MUMBAI: Spring is here. It's time to up your fashion game. Funky accessories, neon accessories, sheer dresses, ballerina shoes, cuts, prints.... all are back in their glory. Fashion is all about trends, But making a style statement requires effort. Own fashion as your pride and make peoples' heads turn with your statement.
Be it hot or cold, this aesthetic is an all-time classic and thanks to its versatility, you can style it any way you like. Love a pair of jeans, boots and a shirt? You’ve got it.
No matter your thoughts, the trend is here for the season and can be worn in many ways. Stay true to the aesthetic with a maxi skirt that hits your ankle with a wrap-around cardigan or a long-sleeved shirt – pale shades like white, pink, cream and baby blue are perfect for this trend.
Worn with a plain white singlet, this trend is laidback but still elevated. Swap out sneakers for a pair of stilettos or chunky boots for extra height to avoid looking like you’re on a fishing trip.
The key to pulling this look off is matching your accessories – keep the pieces in a similar, if not the same, colour family for a holistic feel. A pair of yellow heels or an oversized blazer or plain black trousers can make you stand out in a party.
You can channel an old Hollywood feel with a corset silhouette and A-line skirt, with minimal jewellery and delicate heels. Play with textures for a multi-faceted look – it’s a refreshed take on a classic fabric.
