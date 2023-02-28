5 Bollywood inspired outfit ideas to play Holi in style

MUMBAI: It's that time of the year, when people slip into their most comfortable clothes and step out of homes to splash vibrant colours on their loved ones and binge on scrumptious gujiyas but for the fashionistas among us, it's just another opportunity to elevate our Holi outfits and add some Bollywood tadka by wearing stylish outfits.

All-white salwar kameez

An all-white salwar kameez never goes out of trend. It looks simple yet gorgeous. You can team up with a pop-up colour dupatta also.