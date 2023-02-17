Kartik Aaryan to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs step out in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities are often spotted in the city and if you live in Mumbai, you certainly have a good chance to see them easily. Recently, B-town celebs including Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor were photographed by the paparazzi as they stepped out in different locations around the city.
Alia was papped post a shoot in Mumbai's Bandra area. She was wearing a printed white T-shirt underneath a black coat and blue denim jeans.
The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor was wearing a checked olive shirt and denim jeans as he was also spotted in Bandra.
Kartik was snapped dressed in a blue sweatshirt at the Mumbai airport.
Kriti looked sizzling hot wearing a chick top under a salmon pink shrug and denim hot pants. She was clicked at a Bandra saloon.
Nora dazzled in a shimmery silver dress which had frills on it.
Sonam, who is mainly seen dressed in glamorous looks, was recently spotted in a very simple long blue dress at a shoot location in the city.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android