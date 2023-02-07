Fashion

RCCT celebrates Silver Jubilee

Minister of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Thangam Thenarasu was the chief guest of the event, while Lt Gen A Arun was the guest of honour.
(L to R)Lakshmi & Shyam; Satish & Rear Admiral Venkat Raman; Priya & Sabu
(L to R)Lakshmi & Shyam; Satish & Rear Admiral Venkat Raman; Priya & SabuFile Photo
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Rotary Club of Chennai Towers celebrated their Silver Jubilee and released ‘Coffee Table Book’ on Sunday. The book highlights the journey od service, friendship, projects and lots more. Minister of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Thangam Thenarasu was the chief guest of the event, while Lt Gen A Arun was the guest of honour.

Gita & Anuradha

Sumedha & Ektha

Mani & Radha

Lt Gen A Arun & Roopa

Lakshmi & Shyam

Sangita & Aarthi

Satish & Rear Admiral Venkat Raman

Rajie

Shyla

Priya & Sabu

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

silver jubilee
Thangam Thenarasu
RCCT
Rotary Club of Chennai
Coffee Table Book

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in