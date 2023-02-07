RCCT celebrates Silver Jubilee

CHENNAI: Rotary Club of Chennai Towers celebrated their Silver Jubilee and released ‘Coffee Table Book’ on Sunday. The book highlights the journey od service, friendship, projects and lots more. Minister of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Thangam Thenarasu was the chief guest of the event, while Lt Gen A Arun was the guest of honour.
Gita & Anuradha
Sumedha & Ektha
Mani & Radha
Lt Gen A Arun & Roopa
Lakshmi & Shyam
Sangita & Aarthi
Satish & Rear Admiral Venkat Raman
Rajie
Shyla
Priya & Sabu
