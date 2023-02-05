Kartik Aaryan to Kriti Sanon, celebs spotted at Mumbai airport

MUMBAI: Airports have always been the most favourite spot for Bollywood celebrities to showcase their outfits. Recently, B-town A-listers Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Anil Kapoor among others, were spotted at the airport in their stylish attires. Check out their looks.
Actor Kartik Aaryan donned a black jacket over a white t-shirt with ‘Shehzada’ printed on it paired up with black jeans.
Actor Sonu Sood opted for a black jacket with matching track pants and he accessorised his look with black shades. He greeted the paps with a warm heart.
Actor Pooja Hegde looked gorgeous in a traditional orange suit and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the shutterbugs. She will be next seen in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.
Actor Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a black denim jacket and matching jeans. He will be next seen in an upcoming web series ‘The Night Manager’ alongside actor Aditya Roy Kapur.
The ‘Mimi’ actor Kriti Sanon opted for a beige long coat. She kept her hair open, make up normal and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paps.
