Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: Rocking the 60s in swag and style

MUMBAI: It was an era of retro-sexuality! Showing the hairy chest was the call of the day. Jackie Shroff, the beloved on-screen ‘hero’ of Subhash Ghai ticks all these boxes.
Very few actors of the Hindi industry can challenge his unique, retro and unconventional sartorial choices, even when he has crossed the sixty. Quirky Nehru cap, retro shades, the silk scarf and ornaments are the essential accessories of Shroff.
As he rings in his 65 birthday today, let’s wish him with his ‘bhidu’ stylebook.
Hi-neck black T-shirt, geek glasses and stripe printed Nehru cap...Don't forget the hand-accessory, which is essential to this 'Bhidu' look!
Very few men can sport floral-printed shirts. Look at Shroff, he defies age with this shirt. Red scarf and Black shades are the must for him.
Again the choice of the shirt! This time Shroff wore a unique pendant around his neck. He never forgets his scarf!
He is rightly called the 'Dada' of this industry. He wears 'swag' up his sleeve and it essentially complements his look.
No one can sport such a shirt with ease. Look at Shroff's confidence the way he carries the shirt, with a woman's face printed on it.
