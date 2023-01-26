Fashion

Take a look at celebs who attended Kangana’s 'Emergency' wrap party

The party was attended by the cast of the movie in their best outfits. So, check out who wore what at the event.
MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut hosted the 'wrap' party of her solo directorial venture 'Emergency', in which, she is portraying the role of the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The party was attended by the cast of the movie in their best outfits. So, check out who wore what at the event.

He looked handsome in a black bandhgala blazer and blue denim

Satish Kaushik was seen dressed in a suit that he paired with a printed shirt.

Then entered the host and the director of the movie Kangana in a stylish black jumpsuit with a pink trail attached to it.

To complement her stylish outfit, she wore a dewy makeup look, golden earrings and pointed-toe pumps.

Shreyas Talpade also attended the party in a uber-cool outfit.

Mahima Chaudhry looked stunning in a bling-green dress.

