Check out Giorgia Andriani’s dinner date outfit

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani is one of the most stunning personalities we have in the Indian entertainment industry. So far, she has been a part of interesting music video projects and modelling assignments. Recently, Giorgia was spotted in a stunning dress outside a restaurant in Mumbai.
Giorgia was seen wearing a red printed dress and black stockings. She kept her hair open to enhance her chic look.
She opted for a bold make-up look for a dinner date at a restaurant.
Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend completed her look with statement earrings, a clutch and black heels.
All smiles as Giorgia posed for the paparazzi.
She waved at paps and left the location in her car.
