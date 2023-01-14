Best outfit inspiration for this Pongal season

CHENNAI: The very first Indian festival celebrated in a year is Pongal, a harvest festival, to express gratitude towards nature. India being a country with various cultural or ethical diversities, each and every part of the nation celebrate this festival in an unique way.

Especially in Tamil Nadu, Pongal marks the beginning of an auspicious month where people wish to begin new commitments. This festival is celebrated for 4 days, beginning with Bhogi. The following day is the main day, when the celebration begins with the preparation of food and sweets, which are then offered to nature. The next two days are Maatu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal.

Pongal is celebrated as a festival of family gatherings where people dress up well and participate in various games and activities. And when it comes to dressing, people would love to take inspiration from celebrities and style it in their own way. Here are few inspirations which would help you sort what to wear for the festival.