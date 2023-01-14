Best outfit inspiration for this Pongal season

CHENNAI: The very first Indian festival celebrated in a year is Pongal, a harvest festival, to express gratitude towards nature. India being a country with various cultural or ethical diversities, each and every part of the nation celebrate this festival in an unique way.
Especially in Tamil Nadu, Pongal marks the beginning of an auspicious month where people wish to begin new commitments. This festival is celebrated for 4 days, beginning with Bhogi. The following day is the main day, when the celebration begins with the preparation of food and sweets, which are then offered to nature. The next two days are Maatu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal.
Pongal is celebrated as a festival of family gatherings where people dress up well and participate in various games and activities. And when it comes to dressing, people would love to take inspiration from celebrities and style it in their own way. Here are few inspirations which would help you sort what to wear for the festival.
The "Ranjithame" actress Rashmika Mandanna adorned a monochromatic, bold red lehanga set, which looks perfect for any festive occasion. The lace work details in it give an interesting and fashionable look to the whole outfit. This is the perfect look to slay if you're someone who loves a fun and glam look.
When it comes to fashion statements, Samantha can never go wrong. For the Shaakuntalam trailer launch, the actress presented herself in an all-white chikankari saree with floral embroidery matched with minimalistic accessories. If you're someone who likes to keep their look low-key, this simple everyday saree look is enough for you to grab the attention of a crowd.
Style icon Shruthi Haasan was recently seen adorning a classic all-glam saree. The actress served a bold look with a dark coloured gota work saree for the promotion of her film Veera Simha Reddy. This look for sure is a win for a festive time.
One of the many celebrities to capture attention with any look is the 'Raangi' actress Trisha Krishnan. Be it a majestic, bold look or a simple, traditional look, she can never fail you. This modest and elegant green silk dress with a statement neckpiece serves as an inspiration if you're someone who is looking to flaunt their traditionality without a saree
The 'PS-1' actress Aishu was spotted wearing a blue organza saree for her recent film promotion. This simple elegant look matched elegant accessories and a hair do is a look to pull-of for this festive season.
