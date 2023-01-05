SRK to Dips, Kat: Ways to make winter look stylish in turtleneck

MUMBAI: Over the years winter has gradually become one of the most favourite seasons for fashion lovers as they get to experiment different types of coats, jackets, scarfs and what not. Even though winters in India are a short season of 3 months and mainly limited to the northern part of the country, people leave no chance to flaunt their dressing style. If you are looking forward to looking your best in winter, then you should have a turtleneck sweater in your wardrobe. In fact, Bollywood celebrities have been spotted wearing high neck sweaters multiple times. So, Check out how B-town celebs have aced turtleneck look.
Deepika Padukone
When it comes to fashion, Deepika knows best how to make heads turn. In 2020, while promoting her film 'Chhapaak' in Delhi, Deepika stepped out wearing a pink oversized turtleneck sweater that she paired with light pink trousers. She elevated her winter look with a pair of tie-up heels in the same hue. You can definitely try out this look of Deepika this winter.
Shah Rukh Khan
In real life, superstar Shah Rukh Khan Khan is not very experimental in fashion, but in reel life, he has sported a wide variety of stylish outfits. He has also tried the turtleneck look in films like 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Mohabbatein'.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina's love for oversized sweaters and cardigans is well-known. In this image, she is seen sporting a white turtleneck sweater. . With a look sans makeup, wet hair and a burst of infectious laughter, Katrina's throwback post will definitely make you buy this winter apparel.
Priyanka Chopra
When it comes to turtleneck sweaters, Priyanka has aced it like pro several times. In these images, she is seen layering turtleneck sweaters with long overcoats.
Akshay Kumar
A turtleneck can make you stand out from the crowd. See how dashing Akshay is looking in this turtleneck sweater
