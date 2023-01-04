The beauty boom in 2023

NEW DELHI: In India, the wellness, beauty, and personal care industry is going through a significant transformation. The spending propensity has expanded enormously as Indians in metro and upcountry areas become more aware of many facets of beauty and wellness.

Per capita spending on cosmetics and personal care items was reportedly around INR 450 in 2017; between 2019 and 2024, this figure is predicted to nearly double. The Indian beauty and wellness industry was estimated to be worth INR 901.07 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.40 percent between 2019 and 2024 to reach INR 2,463.49 billion.

The industry growth has been driven by increasing product access, rising disposable income levels and growing awareness about skin care products and their usage. Covid too has been a catalyst to the growth of this sector. With the growing trend of working from home, people started spending more time with themselves. As a result, there has been a growing need towards self-care and skin care, which also ramped up the industry's growth in the last two years in India.

Additionally, with the growth of the women workforce in tier 1 and 2 cities, purchasing power has increased regardless of gender, and earning women are no longer dependent on their families to fund their personal care spending. This growth trend is expected to witness consistency for the next one year and receive a bigger push by 2024.

By 2023, India should see an increase in the number of domestic and foreign beauty and wellness businesses expanding there. In 2022, there were a tons of new product launches in the Indian beauty retail sector as a whole; this tendency will pick up speed in 2023.