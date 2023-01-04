Celebs who served ‘morning glam’ in airport looks

CHENNAI: In the wee hours of Wednesday, several celebrities strut down the airport, leaving no stone unturned in serving some highly fashionable looks.
From breezy to casual, the actors served looks from the entire fashion spectrum, looking as chic at the airport as they would on a runway. Let’s take a look at some of these glamorous celebs as they pose for the shutterbugs.
ARYAN KHAN
Aspiring film director and son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan was seen sporting a trendy black jacket with a red ring-necked shirt, accessorized with a chain-and-pendant.
TAMANNAAH
‘Babli Bouncer’ actor Tamannaah stunned in a breezy yet classy black dress which she paired with a silver stole. She posed for the shutterbugs with open hair and a sweet smile. The 33-year-old actor’s makeup was kept minimal, giving her a look as fresh as morning dew as she stopped for selfies with her fans.
KARTIK AARYAN
The ‘Shehzada’ actor exemplified ‘dapper’ as he donned a black blazer with shiny gold buttons, paired with a matching V-necked shirt. Dressed in black and denim blue, the actor posed gracefully with fans for pictures, giving them a snap-worthy moment they will remember for their lifetimes.
