5 Bollywood celeb looks which prove caps are an everlasting fashion trend

Caps have always been a quintessential part of our wardrobes. From childhood to adulthood, many fashion trends came and diminished sooner or later. However, the smartness a cap on your head brings to your overall look is undeniable. Caps make one look more youthful and energetic. Here are 5 celebrities who exemplify this very fact with their fashionable snaps.
ISHAAN KHATTER
The ‘Dhadak’ actor sporting a brown baseball cap with a white shirt looked effortlessly chic and smart.
DINO MOREA
The 47-year-old made even a casual look seem dapper with his intense demeanour, White hoodie with a navy-blue cap gave him a look that’s simple yet trendy.
ADITYA ROY KAPUR
Matching a dark blue t-shirt with a matching cap worn backwards, the ‘Malang’ actor gave major guy-next-door vibes in his morning look.
RANVEER SINGH
The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor is known for his extravagant looks. But he proves he can still pull off a fashion statement with just a white hoodie accompanied with a beanie cap, making for a minimal but classy morning look.
HRITHIK ROSHAN
Caps are not just meant for morning outfits. They are versatile and can go with any look. The ‘Super 30’ actor proves it by donning one with a matching black shirt and a brown jacket for an effortlessly dashing look.
