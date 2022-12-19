Fashion

Celebs who aced their runway look at Indian Designer Show Season 4

Major Dhyanchand Stadium was lit with the glimmering outfits and high-fashion demeanour all around, as the season 4 of Indian Designer Show kicked off. Several celebrities graced the occasion to add to the glamour quotient of the night. Here are some of the most memorable looks from the event.
NARGIS FAKHRI

The ‘Rockstar’ actor looked scintillating in her vintage gown paired with a gorgeous bouncy hairdo akin to the 50’s Hollywood actresses.

DAISY SHAH

The ‘Hate Story 3’ actor took to the stage in a luscious peach-coloured princess gown and made the evening a little more magical than it was already.

SHEHNAAZ GILL

Dressed in a gown embellished with floral sequins, the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum brought spring to the stage in the middle of harsh December winters.

SONAKSHI SINHA

Clad in a traditional Indian lehenga with a red stole, the ‘Dabangg’ actor looked succinctly graceful in her royal-themed attire.

ROCKY S

Celebrity Fashion designer Rocky S also looked dapper with his floral overcoat over a sleek and simple grey-black suit.

