Celebs who aced their runway look at Indian Designer Show Season 4

NARGIS FAKHRI
The ‘Rockstar’ actor looked scintillating in her vintage gown paired with a gorgeous bouncy hairdo akin to the 50’s Hollywood actresses.
DAISY SHAH
The ‘Hate Story 3’ actor took to the stage in a luscious peach-coloured princess gown and made the evening a little more magical than it was already.
SHEHNAAZ GILL
Dressed in a gown embellished with floral sequins, the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum brought spring to the stage in the middle of harsh December winters.
SONAKSHI SINHA
Clad in a traditional Indian lehenga with a red stole, the ‘Dabangg’ actor looked succinctly graceful in her royal-themed attire.
ROCKY S
Celebrity Fashion designer Rocky S also looked dapper with his floral overcoat over a sleek and simple grey-black suit.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android