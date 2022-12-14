B-town celebs fashion game on point at red carpet: Check outfits

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs never miss the chance to inspire their fans whether it’s a wedding or an award function. They know how to turn heads with their sartorial choices. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal raised the temperature with their outfits.
Janhvi Kapoor was seen flaunting her toned body in a front cut-out green coloured dress.
Janhvi opted for a dress which has a fishtail style bottom. She wore a dewy makeup look for the event.
Kriti Sanon looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white outfit with stylish embellishment details.
Kriti was seen wearing bold makeup look and kept her tresses open to raise the stylish quotient of her outfit.
Nikki Tamboli was also snapped at the event in a sheer green dress.
'Govinda Naam Mera' actor Vicky Kaushal who is busy promoting his film was also spotted. He wore a stylish black-white tuxedo.
Sara Ali Khan never fails to catch attention with her sartorial choices was seen in a black bodycon high slit dress.
‘An action Hero’ actor Ayushmann Khurrana was seen wearing a shiny white blazer for the award function.
Akanksha Sharma’s fashion game was seen on point. She was seen donning a silver-toned bralette and highly distressed jeans. To increase the chic quotient, she added a matching blazer on top.
Actor Shamita Shetty posed for the paparazzi in an orange slit dress. She kept her hair in a sleek high bun.
