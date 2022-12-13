Viva Magenta For Men

NEW DELHI: "Viva Magenta" has been named Pantone's Color of the Year for 2023. If you haven't heard of this colour, it's quite intentional. It is a reddish hue that has its roots in nature and is symbolic of a fresh show of power.

Viva Magenta is a bold, brazen colour whose exuberance encourages a joyful, upbeat celebration and creates a fresh narrative.

All of these together make Viva Magenta an intriguing shade that has been successfully tickling every fashionista's curiosity to the max. Anand Singh, Fashion Design Manager, DaMENSCH unravels the why behind Viva Magenta for this year and says "Unconventional color in unconventional times, a symbolic of much-needed strength and power, a color that induces indulgence and passion when you look at it, a color which reminds you of the time when you were hurt or you were in love. A derivative of crimson red, this color has evolved through times which we have seen recently, there was a lot of turmoil in emotions through the pandemic and the war. Now the color of the year is just not decided or voted but this is more of an evolutionary process that supports what was and what's going to be."

Well, if you love the color as well as we do, Anand shares his expert tips on how men can style this hot hue!

Suits

This colour has a very strong individual essence, the trend is simple, and anything solid looks niche and premium. To ace this color with a suit is where we can imagine nice viscose or a silk blend. There's a rare chance of going wrong with a cheque pattern where old-fashioned windowpane. Checks fashioned with a base or highlight of this color, probably with a darker tonal magenta (fashion) to a Navy (conversational), or you can go all out with a Ranbir Singh look.

Sportswear

Now if you recall retro influences, nothing can beat a nice cut n sew detail in a street/sport setting. This is a color you can almost pair with anything in a color block, blues, whites, blacks, use it in majors, and use it in accents as it looks fresh everywhere.

Casualwear

Viva Magenta is all set to rule the men's top-wear market. Shirts {not solids} structured tees, slightly darker hues in jackets, accents in sweaters, color blocks, stripes, etc are what will be the talk of the town. Washed look of this color in colored denim can also be imagined to be a street-style winner. Men's polos can be a big market, accents in any category, a devil in the details look of this color lined inside a jacket won't surprise me, also these winter varsity jackets are big there this color can be a big hit.

Accessories

This market will again make a very big bet on this colour, from men's caps to sunglasses; this color can make fits stand out. This can become a very nice accent to pop us the whole style. Goes without saying, with so much being done in men's sneakers, this color is definitely going to kick in!

But do we see Viva Magenta revamp the ramps? Anand forecasts, "Menswear has loved darker tones of red to cascade power, if you roam around the market now you would find it as a strong accent color already, hence an evolutionary colour which falls bang on to the taste buds of designers. This color marries multiple categories like tees, polos, jackets, sweaters, socks, etc., and especially in a market like India where saturated tones are accepted."