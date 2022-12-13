Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor snapped at airport in uber-cool look

MUMBAI: Airports have always been the spot for Bollywood celebrities to flaunt their fashion game. From a casual look to stylish, all have been captured by the lens of paparazzi. Harshvardhan Kapoor was recently snapped in his uber-cool look.
‘Thar’ actor Harshvarrdhan was seen dressed in a quirky-styled hoodie and matching track pants.
The actor could be seen with long hair and cool black sunglasses.
He obliged the fan for the selfie.
‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ actor did ‘Namaste’ and left to catch his flight.
