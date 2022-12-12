B-town celebs spotted in Guneet’s cocktail party: Check outfits

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor who are all set to tie the knot today, threw a cocktail party which was graced by several Bollywood celebs in Mumbai. Check out the pictures below:
Karan Johar posed with Neha Dhupia. The filmmaker was seen dressed in a black-White printed suit while Neha opted for a light-sea green beautiful saree.
Actor Vidya Balan with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur snapped along with Ashutosh Rana and his wife Renuka Shahane.
The actors were dressed in their best for the cocktail party.
Always killing with her dressing sense, Neena Gupta was seen wearing a hot pink outfit that she paired with contrasting jewellery.
Mouni Roy also attended the party, she wore a sheer golden-toned saree with a matching sling bag.
Producer Ektaa Kapoor was seen in a casual look.
Fukrey actor Manjot Singh was snapped at Gunnet and Sunny's cocktail party.
Sonali Bendre dressed in a simple yet elegant white kurta pyjama. She was accompanied by her husband Goldie Behl.
Sanjay Kapoor was seen donning a quirky white printed loose shirt and jeans.
Konkana Sen Sharma was also spotted at the event.
Sanya Malhotra looked beautiful in a metallic copper lehenga.
All smiles as the host- Guneet and Sunny Kapoor posed for the paps.
