Aamir arrives in style at 'Salaam Venky' screening, rocks new look

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan recently attended the screening of Kajol starrer film 'Salaam Venky' which is set to release in theatres on December 9, 2022. At the star-studded event for the film, which has Aamir doing a cameo, the 'Dhoom 3' star rocked his new look. Check out his snaps.
He completed his new look with salt n' pepper hair and beard, and statement glasses.
Aamir, also called Mr Perfectionist by fans, interacted with the paparazzi and exchanged a few words with them.
The 'Dangal' actor posed for some clicks with 'Salaam Venky' director Revathi.
He then waved goodbye to the papps and move towards the parking area.
