Janhvi Kapoor makes fashion statement in denim jumpsuit

MUMBAI: Actor Janhvi Kapoor who never fails to steal the attention with her outfit, recently made a fashion statement in denim jumpsuit.
Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at Mizu restaurant in Bandra.
The actor looked stunning in a denim jumpsuit that she teamed up with a sling bag and hoop earrings.
Janhvi kept her tresses open to increase the chic quotient of her outfit.
For makeup, she opted for a subtle makeup look.
Janhvi was seen leaving the restaurant in her car.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android