Wedding season special: 5 ways to style Indo-western ensemble

NEW DELHI: Co-ord sets are the upcoming, hugely anticipated fashion trend that has been in the fashion industry for a while. Skip plain traditional sarees, lehengas and opt for a co-ord set if you want to make a statement at your upcoming wedding festivities this year.
Co-ord sets are not only unique and fashionable, but they are also easy to wear. So, if you want to try something new, then look at the Indo-western ensemble options mentioned below.
Embroidered crop top and flared leggings
If you like to experiment and want to opt for indo-western this wedding season. Then monochrome with a heavily embroidered work shrug with a matching high waist matching flared leggings and team up with the crop top.
Floral flared pants set
You can skip solid or heavy-worked outfits, floral prints are in the fashion game. Pair a crop top, and wide-leg pants with a matching crop top and you are good to go with subtle makeup and statement accessories.
Sharara bralette set
Style sequin or solid-coloured bralette with a sharara to give a touch of traditional yet western to your outfit.
Bralette top fishtail skirt
Go for a fitted fishtail skirt and team it up with a matching or contrasting coloured bralette and to save yourself from winter chills add the matching cape. From sultry blue to orange ensembles you can opt for this festive season.
Satin shirt with lehenga set
If you are planning to wear a fusion outfit, then add a satin shirt and pair it with a solid-flared traditional lehenga. And complete your look with heavy jhumkas and bangles.
