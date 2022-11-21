Stars of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ at trailer launch: Check outfits

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming quirky thriller film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ launched the much-awaited trailer on Sunday in Mumbai. The grand launch event was attended by the complete star cast and makers of the film who were spotted in casual yet extremely stylish attires. Take a look at their outfits.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a cool-funky outfit. As he opted for a blue shirt, paired with black pants with heavy embroidery and a matching black jacket.