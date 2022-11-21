Stars of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ at trailer launch: Check outfits

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming quirky thriller film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ launched the much-awaited trailer on Sunday in Mumbai. The grand launch event was attended by the complete star cast and makers of the film who were spotted in casual yet extremely stylish attires. Take a look at their outfits.
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a cool-funky outfit. As he opted for a blue shirt, paired with black pants with heavy embroidery and a matching black jacket.
Actor Kiara Advani looked like a true fashionista as she donned a denim sleeveless deep-neck top paired up with black leather pants and black high heels.
Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-green long coat paired up with a matching skirt.
Along with the whole star cast, director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar also shared the stage space and interacted with the paps at the trailer launch event.
Vicky, Kiara and Bhumi welcomed the paps with open hearts and were spotted clicking pictures with some of their young fans.
‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.
