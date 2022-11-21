Kiara Advani to Sunny Leone, celebrities spotted at airport

MUMBAI: Airports have always been the most favourite place for Bollywood celebs to flaunt their outfits. Recently Bollywood actors like Kiara Advani, Mouni Roy and Sunny Leone among others were snapped at the Mumbai airport in their casual yet stylish attires. Take a look at their airport outfits.
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted clicking selfies with his fans at the airport. The ‘Gunday’ actor opted for a casual blue hoodie and black track pants.
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani donned a colourful kurta paired with neon-green salwar. She was seen in a no-makeup look and accessorized her outfit with big black shades.
Actor Mouni Roy was snapped in an all-black look as she donned a sleeveless black top paired up with matching pants. She accessorized her look with big black shades.
Bollywood diva Sunny Leone was snapped at the airport along with her husband Daniel Weber. She greeted the media with a warm heart and was seen interacting with the paps.
The ‘Ragini MMS’ actor wore an orange floral crop top paired up with orange pants. Daniel, on the other hand, opted for a black shirt under a black jacket paired up with grey pants.
