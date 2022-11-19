Birthday special: Tara Sutaria’s 7 most sensational looks!

MUMBAI: It’s the 27th birthday of actress-singer Tara Sutaria! We all have loved her since our childhoods, when she used to play the adorable ‘Vinnie’ in the Disney series ‘The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir’.

We also fawned over her as the charming Mia in ‘Student of the Year 2’. With her acting, singing and dancing all par excellence, she is the industry’s triple threat. She’s also a beloved fashionista. Let’s take a look at 7 of her most ravishing looks.

The 'Oye Jassie' actress aced a classy evening look in a navy-blue lehenga-influenced gown with white, leafy ridges. The highlights on her hair and the smoky eyed makeup completes her slay-worthy look for the night