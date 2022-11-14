Varun, Kriti have gala time with kids at toy launch event

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who will be seen starring together in the upcoming supernatural film 'Bhediya', recently attended a launch event for a kids toy store where they unwrapped several toys and interacted with the children present there. Checkout their pics:
Varun and Kriti reached the venue dressed in stylish trendy outfits.
Varun was wearing white attire consisting of a white t-shirt, jeans and sneakers. He rounded up his look with a multicoloured zipper bomber jacket.
Meanwhile, Kriti who was having a gala time with the kids had donned a light pink dress which had a furry texture on top.
The duo interacted with the children and even played some fun games with them.
Varun and Kriti posed for some pictures with the kids who very much enjoyed the company of their favourite stars.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android