Airport looks: Varun to Neetu, B-town stars snapped in trendy outfits

MUMBAI: The trendiest fashion statement, these days is to go casual and chic, when travelling and airports have always been the hot spot for Bollywood celebrities to flaunt their outfits in front of the paparazzi.
Recently, celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Neetu Kapoor among others aced the airport look.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon
The lead stars of 'Bhediya' Varun and Kriti chose trendy attires for their airport look. While Varun was wearing a tribal print shirt, Kriti looked gorgeous in a black crop top over which she wore a denim jacket.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her mother Sunanda Shetty. The 'Dhadkan' actor wore a printed kurta and salwar.
Neetu Kapoor
The new grandma in town Neet Kapoor rocked the airport look as she donned an all-black attire. She was wearing a black blazer paired with a skull-printed scarf and black shades.
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi, the megastar from down south was papped at the Kalina private airport where he was wearing a simple metallic blue polo t-shirt and black pants.
Esha Gupta
The Bollywood beauty opted for a comfy beige sweatshirt and blue denim jeans. She rounded up her look with large brown sunglasses.
