Celebs spotted at 'Double XL' screening: Check outfits

Makers of Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s film 'Double XL' hosted a special screening in Mumbai. Many celebs from Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani, Dino Morea, Diana Penty and many more.
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani,Sonnalli Seygall and Diana Penty
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani,Sonnalli Seygall and Diana Penty
ANI

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh attended the screening with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

The couple was seen having a fun banter while posing for the paps.

Huma’s brother and actor Saqib Saleem was snapped at the screening in his funky-casual outfit.

‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actor Sonnalli Seygall was seen dressed in a neon body-hugging mini dress. She accessorized her outfit red sling bag and white shoes.

Diana Penty opted for the stylish white top with ripped black jeans.

