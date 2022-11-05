Celebs spotted at 'Double XL' screening: Check outfits

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh attended the screening with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.
The couple was seen having a fun banter while posing for the paps.
Huma’s brother and actor Saqib Saleem was snapped at the screening in his funky-casual outfit.
‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actor Sonnalli Seygall was seen dressed in a neon body-hugging mini dress. She accessorized her outfit red sling bag and white shoes.
Diana Penty opted for the stylish white top with ripped black jeans.
