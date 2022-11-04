Fashion

Rekha, Sara others snapped at Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' screening

Makers of the upcoming survival thriller film 'Mili' held the special screening on Thursday, which was graced by several celebs including Rekha, Sara Ali Khan and others.
MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor opted for a golden-tone sharara set that she teamed up with matching earrings and bangles.

On the other hand, her co-star Sunny Kaushal was seen dressed in a white t-shirt that he paired with a denim shirt and jeans.

Veteran actor Rekha attended the special screening of Janhvi and Sunny’s upcoming movie ‘Mili’. She looked ethereal and radiant in her signature saree.

All smiles as Rekha and Janhvi posed for the paps.

The event was also attended by Janhvi’s besties Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. Both actors opted for a casual look.

