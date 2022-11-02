Mira Rajput slays casual look in latest pictures

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira stepped out for a dinner with her friends. She was snapped outside Mizu restaurant in Bandra.
Mira was seen wearing a simple pink shirt that she paired with blue flared jeans.
She kept her hair half-tied and half-open and opted for a subtle makeup look.
Mira wore a yellow printed tote bag to complement her outfit.
She also posed for the paparazzi.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android