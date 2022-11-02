Fashion

Mira Rajput slays casual look in latest pictures

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira stepped out for a dinner with her friends. She was snapped outside Mizu restaurant in Bandra.
Mira Rajput
Mira Rajput
ANI

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira stepped out for a dinner with her friends. She was snapped outside Mizu restaurant in Bandra.

PRINT-124

Mira was seen wearing a simple pink shirt that she paired with blue flared jeans.

She kept her hair half-tied and half-open and opted for a subtle makeup look.

PRINT-124

Mira wore a yellow printed tote bag to complement her outfit.

She also posed for the paparazzi.

PRINT-124

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Shahid Kapoor
Fashion
Mira Rajput
casual look
airport look
Latest pictures

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in