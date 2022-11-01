‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra returns to India: Check outfit

MUMBAI: There's no better feeling than returning to your home country after living in abroad for a long. The global icon was seen super excited and overwhelmed by the warm welcome by the people at the airport.

She was overwhelmed by the warm welcome at the airport.

Priyanka was seen dressed in a blue shirt-styled co-ord set. To complement her look, she opted for white shoes and a black-white handbag.

Mary Kom star kept her tresses open to raise the chic quotient of her outfit.

She greeted the paps and waved at them before leaving in her car.