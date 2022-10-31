HBD Ananya: Check out outfits of who an all attended the bash

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday turned 24 on Sunday. From Shanaya Kapoor, Aryan Khan to Navya Naveli, - everyone came together to wish ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ actor on her big day. Ananya hosted a dinner party for her friends at Mizu restaurant.

The birthday girl was seen dressed in ribbed pink body con dress that she paired with coral coloured bag and nude heels.

To complete her look, Ananya kept her tresses open and opted for minimal makeup with bright lipstick.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan sported a casual look for the birthday dinner.

He was seen wearing a printed white t-shirt and black faded jeans.

Ananya’s bestie Shanaya Kapoor was spotted at the party. She was seen wearing a denim jumpsuit, and a red sling bag.

To raise the chic quotient of her outfit, Shanaya opted for a sleek ponytail.

‘Gehraiyaan’ co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen in an uber-cool outfit. He was seen having fun banter with the paparazzi. ‘Phone Bhoot’ actor held the little fan in his arms for a picture.

Siddhant’s rumoured girlfriend and Big B’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was also snapped in a black top and grey jeans.

Ananya showed concern for the media person as he falls down due to a rush.