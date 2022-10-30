Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: 5 times she amped up glam quotient

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has massive fan-following on social media. The ‘Gehraiyaan’ actor never fails to impress her fans with her hot and glamorous outfits. As the actor turns 24 today, take a look at some of her breathtaking looks.
Ananya looked drop-dead gorgeous in the bright red saree that she opted for Bhushan Kumar’s Diwali bash. She kept her hair open and make-up heavy at the party. The ‘Liger’ actor manifested Sushmita Sen’s hot saree look from ‘Main Hoon Naa’ and accessorized her outfit with diamond jewellery.
The ‘Khaali Peeli’ actor made her fans' heads turn when she donned a shimmery black dress with a body suit lining under a net gown split from the middle. With open hair and heavy makeup, Ananya slayed in her all-black glam look.
Ananya showcased her lady-boss look in a long brown suit-pant with a matching bralette. She styled her look with middle-parted hair in a low bun and a statement neckpiece.
The ‘Pati Patni aur Woh’ actor shared jaw-dropping hot bikini pictures from her trip to the Maldives which made her fans go crazy. Her colourful red and blue bikini with matching shrug made her look extremely gorgeous.
Ananya’s elegant and smouldering hot look in the little black dress impressed her fans. She complemented her stylish outfit with a black handbag, heel boots, and a hint of gold in her makeup.
