Airport Diaries: Check out Anushka Sharma, Neetu Kapoor looks

MUMBAI: Airports have always been the hot spot for Bollywood celebrities to flaunt their stylish outfits. From Anushka Sharma to Neetu Kapoor slays their airport look in the latest pictures. Recently, the celebs were snapped at Mumbai airport.

Actor Anushka Sharma just wrapped her Kolkata schedule for 'Chakda Xpress' was spotted at the airport.

The ‘Sultan’ actor was seen sporting a black crop that she teamed up with black jeans and topped with a white shirt.

She accessorized her look with a brown sling bag. Anushka kept her tresses open to increase the chic quotient.

Jugjugg Jeeyo star Neetu Kapoor was seen wearing a all-black outfit that she paired with a grey handbag.

All smiles as she posed for paps.

Neetu indulged in fun banter with the shutterbugs.