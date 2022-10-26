Salman, Kangana, Shenaaz attend Aayush Sharma's birthday party

MUMBAI: A host of celebrities was spotted at Aayush Sharma's birthday party on Tuesday evening.
From Salman Khan, Sohail Khan to Shehnaaz Gill, Ahan Shetty, and Sonakshi Sinha - everyone came together to wish Aayush on his big day. In a rare sighting, Kangana Ranaut also turned up for the party.
After reportedly being diagnosed with dengue last week, Salman Khan made his first public appearance on Tuesday.
Actor Aaayush Sharma turned a year older on Tuesday, and he began his birthday celebrations by cutting cake amongst the paparazzi.
Aayush and Arpita stepped out to greet the paparazzi. The birthday celebrations were held at their residence.
Shehnaaz Gill also turned up at the venue to wish Aayush on his birthday.
In what could be termed a rare sighting, Kangana Ranaut turned up for the party looking ravishing in a red bodycon dress.
Aayush's brother-in-law Arbaaz Khan also came dressed in a semi-formal attire.
Sonakshi Sinha turned heads at the venue as she entered wearing an all-black outfit.
Actor Ahan Shetty looked dapper in a black shirt and trousers. Ahan is supposedly close to the Khan family because of his father Suniel Shetty's equation with Salman.
While Arbaaz cleaned up well in semi-formals, Sohail opted for a casual T-shirt for Aaayush's birthday.
'Bijlee' girl Palak Tiwari raised the temperature at the venue as she entered wearing the chic black corset top and pants.
