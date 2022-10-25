Celebrities at Bebo, Shilpa Shetty's Diwali parties

MUMBAI: While many celebrities had Diwali bashes with quite a big guest list, Kareena had quite an intimate Diwali gathering with just family and close ones. Shilpa Shetty also invited her close friends and a few colleagues to her Diwali bash. See who wore what to the happening parties!
Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a pink Kurta at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party.
Shilpa looked exquisite as a host! She donned a beautiful saree with a heavy neckpiece for the party.
Shamita Shetty went for a black Lehenga choli and she gets it right with the accessories!
Manish Malhotra opted for a classic Nehru jacket and a kurta for Shilpa's party.
Karisma wore a pretty ghaghara to her sister's Diwali party.
Arman Jain and his wife Anisa Malhotra gave couple goals as they posed for pictures outside Kareena's house.
Soha and Kunal also turned up in their traditional best at Bebo's intimate gathering.
