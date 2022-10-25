Fashion

Celebrities at Bebo, Shilpa Shetty's Diwali parties

While many celebrities had Diwali bashes with quite a big guest list, Kareena had quite an intimate Diwali gathering with just family and close ones. Shilpa Shetty also invited her close friends and a few colleagues to her Diwali bash. See who wore what to the happening parties!
Shilpa Shetty,Karisma, Manish Malhotra
Shilpa Shetty,Karisma, Manish Malhotra
ANI

MUMBAI: While many celebrities had Diwali bashes with quite a big guest list, Kareena had quite an intimate Diwali gathering with just family and close ones. Shilpa Shetty also invited her close friends and a few colleagues to her Diwali bash. See who wore what to the happening parties!

Kartik Aaryan

ANI

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a pink Kurta at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party.

Shilpa Shetty

ANI

Shilpa looked exquisite as a host! She donned a beautiful saree with a heavy neckpiece for the party. 

Shamita Shetty 

ANI

Shamita Shetty went for a black Lehenga choli and she gets it right with the accessories! 

Manish Malhotra

ANI

Manish Malhotra opted for a classic Nehru jacket and a kurta for Shilpa's party. 

Karisma 

ANI

Karisma wore a pretty ghaghara to her sister's Diwali party. 

Arman Jain and Anisa Malhotra

ANI

Arman Jain and his wife Anisa Malhotra gave couple goals as they posed for pictures outside Kareena's house. 

Soha and Kunal

ANI

Soha and Kunal also turned up in their traditional best at Bebo's intimate gathering. 

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Shilpa Shetty
Fashion
Celebrities
Shilpa Shetty's Diwali parties
Celebrities diwali outfits
Diwali bash

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in