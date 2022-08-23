Who wore the best athleisure? Sara, Malaika spotted outside gym

Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside her pilates studio on Sunday. Not just here, Dhvani Bhanushali and Pooja Hegde were also spotted outside the same studio after their workout. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other, hand also made a cute pout face while leaving her gym. Check out their pictures here.
Sara Ali Khan looked quite pumped up after her pilates session. She is often spotted outside this pilates studio in Juhu.
Dressed in shorts and a cute cropped T-shirt, Sara surely sent a message out there. We're talking about what's written on her T-shirt!
Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted looking quite sporty outside her fitness centre.
Known for her charm, Rashmika gave a quick flying kiss to the paparazzi before leaving the location.
Malaika seemed a bit in a hurry as she went in for her workout. But we don't complain if she looks this fashionable!
Pooja Hegde also goes to the same Pilates studio in Juhu as Sara. She was all smiles as she posed for pictures outside the studio.
She looked fresh in her co-ord athleisure set. She is often spotted sporting casual yet stylish outfits.
Singer Dhvani Bhanushali was also spotted wearing her workout shorts and T-shirt before her pilates session in Juhu on Sunday.
