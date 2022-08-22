Fashion

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde snapped in Mumbai: See pics

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde were in Ladakh filming for their upcoming film 'Bhaijaan.'
Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde
Salman Khan and Pooja HegdeANI
ANI

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde were in Ladakh filming for their upcoming film 'Bhaijaan.' The two were photographed together as they returned to Mumbai after the shoot. See pictures.

Salman could be seen donning a blue shirt with jeans and shoes.

Salman teamed up a cool pair of sunglasses with his casual look.

Salman and Pooja happily posed together for the lenses.

Pooja was seen in a cream shirt with green cargo pants.

