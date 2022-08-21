Bridal Asia returns to Mumbai with a physical exhibition

NEW DELHI: Across 80 lifestyle and luxury brands, Bridal Asia a shopping festival of bridal couture, jewellery and accessories all under one roof is returning to Bombay this festive and wedding season.

Every designer will have an individual boutique with their latest collections in fashion and jewellery, with stylists on board for individual consultation and advice. The event offers an immersive trip through fashion and the process of creating a memorable trousseau and an unforgettable wedding.

Showcasing the finest collections of renowned fashion designers like Aisha Rao, Akanksha Gajria, Bobo Calcutta, Itrh, Torani, Ritika Mirchandani, Mala And Kinnary, Papa Don't Preach, Debyani with iconic jewellery brands Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jaipur, Rawat Jewels, Jaipur, Shobha Shringar Jewellers, Harit Zaveri Jewellers, Anmol Jewellers to complement the couture on display. From pret to fine couture, a legacy of two decades culminates into an extravaganza that is eagerly awaited.

Also on showcase is AiSPi - a curation of the best of international fashion and accessories exclusively at this exhibition. Bringing names such as Rosantica, L'alingi, Celia B, and Karen Wazen.

When: The exhibition will take place on the 20th & 21st of August

Where: Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai

Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.