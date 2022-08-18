Deverakonda, Ananya spotted promoting ‘Liger’: check looks

South superstar actor Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday are currently busy promoting their upcoming sports action film ‘Liger’. Recently both the actors were snapped during their promotional event in their casual yet stylish outfits. Check out their look

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday recently got papped at a promotional event for their upcoming highly anticipated film ‘Liger.’

The ‘Khaali Peeli’ actor was snapped in a colourful cut-sleeve deep neckline top, paired up with red pants and white sneakers. She kept her hair open and makeup minimal.

Ananya greeted the paps with an open heart and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the shutterbugs.

The ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor was clicked in a stylish look, as he donned a white t-shirt under a beige shirt, paired up with black track pants and white sneakers.

He was seen clicking pictures with his fans at the event. The Pan-India film ‘Liger’ marks the debut of south actor Vijay in Hindi cinema.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, ‘Liger’ is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022.