Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in white beautiful lehenga

MUMBAI: Actor Ananya Panday sets major fashion goals with her ethnic looks. Ananya recently dropped a series of stunning images of herself on her social media account. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor treated her fans to new pictures in ethnic wear for her upcoming film 'Liger' promotions. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Chennai - nan ungalai kaadhalik kiren!!! You filled us with so much love (and rasam rice) #Liger25thAugust." Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a beautiful white lehenga.