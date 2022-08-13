HBD Sara Ali Khan: 5 times when the star slayed in Indian outfits

NEW DELHI: Sara Ali Khan just turned 27! Sara is surely the apropos representation of a new-age woman.
She is fashionable, but in the most relatable way possible because her looks still seem doable and like they would look good on regular women, not just A-listers.
Here's a round-up of our favourite Sara Ali Khan looks which can very well moonlight as your festive looks.
This relaxed lehenga look is perfect for celebrations held at home, whether it be a wedding or another festival.
The actor is wearing a black and gold Manish Malhotra design. We adore how understated her makeup and hair are as well.
Stealing from one of Sara's most-loved Diwali looks, this kurta-churidar number from Manish Malhotra is instilling the power of keeping things simple back into our minds.
Fans of the gharara will appreciate this intricately embroidered ensemble by Dubai-based designer Faraz Manan, which has the most sculpted kurta and cinches the smallest portion of the waist.
A sari is timeless. But this transparent number by designer Manish Malhotra is especially new-age thanks to its blouse which features the ruff around the neck.
This lehenga by designer Mayyur Girotra is ideal for the occasion if you're searching for a wedding-worthy outfit where the dress code necessitates that you put a little more effort into dressing up. Nail it just like Sara did!
