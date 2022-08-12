Bobby, Arslan seen in full style at Arjun-Carla wedding reception

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis' wedding celebrations finally came to an end last night with a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by a galaxy of Bollywood celebrities including lovebirds Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni.

Check out the pictures from the star-studded bash.

After tying the knot in an intimate Hindu wedding ceremony, singer Arjun Kanungo and model Carla Dennis thew a reception for their close friends and members of the film industry in Mumbai on Thursday.

The newlyweds were all smiles while posing for the shutterbugs at the post wedding function.