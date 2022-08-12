Bobby, Arslan seen in full style at Arjun-Carla wedding reception

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis' wedding celebrations finally came to an end last night with a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by a galaxy of Bollywood celebrities including lovebirds Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni.
Check out the pictures from the star-studded bash.
After tying the knot in an intimate Hindu wedding ceremony, singer Arjun Kanungo and model Carla Dennis thew a reception for their close friends and members of the film industry in Mumbai on Thursday.
The newlyweds were all smiles while posing for the shutterbugs at the post wedding function.
For the special occasion, Arjun chose to wear a black tuxedo that he paired with a white shirt and a tie. His wife Carla looked drop-dead gorgeous in her ivory saree and diamond earrings.
Interior designer Sussanne Khan made a stylish entry at Arjun and Carla's function along with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. While Sussanne was in a short floral dress, Arslan joined her in black semi-formals.
Actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya Deol arrived at the wedding reception to congratulate Arjun and Carla. Bobby looked dapper in his black kurta and white trousers. On the other hand, Tanya was spotted wearing a vibrant sari-gown.
Actor Kubbra Sait too marked her presence at the wedding reception. She came to the function wearing a black dress.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android